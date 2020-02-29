|
Joseph Graham
Grosse Pointe Woods - Graham, Joseph, age 74, passed away on February 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 49 years to Patricia (nee Mussill). Proud father of Jennifer (Glenn) Nadeau. Adoring grandfather of Kyle and Mackenzie. Dear brother of Cathy (Dave) Zelinski, Mandy (Mark) Legato, and Bridget Zyburski. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday March 4th from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 Noon at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Capuchin's Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliot St., Detroit, MI 48207. ahpeters.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020