Joseph Gurak
Joseph Stanley Gurak, Owner of SourceOne Distribution Services, Inc. in Madison Heights, passed away April 19, 2020.
Devoted husband for 57 years of Loretta (Sanders) and cherished father of Christopher (Kim), Joseph (Melinda) and Rebecca (Douglas). He was also a loving grandfather of Kris, (Sarah), Ryan (Lacey), Megan (Rich Warra), Danielle (Zak), Joseph, Chantel, Madeline, Amelia (Matt Siladke). Great-Grandfather of Parker, Landon, Kaleigh, Rickie and Arianna. He is survived by his sister Bell Munro and predeceased by his sister Pat Czarnecki.
As a young man Joe dedicated his life to supporting his family in everything he did. He worked hard and achieved success that culminated into owning SourceOne Distribution Services Inc. He was a great example of integrity and held the loyalty of countless friends and business colleagues that knew him as a fair and giving man. Private services are being held and a funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020