Joseph Heenan
Joseph Heenan

St Clair Shores - 89, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born in Detroit, on November 5, 1930.

Joseph is survived by four nephews and one niece, Michael Shea, Brian (Lori) Shea, Tom (Monica) Williams, Dave (Melissa) Williams, and Sara (Ed) Dunkelberger; and five great-nieces and nephews. Joseph was preceded in death by four siblings, John Heenan, Dan Heenan, Rosalie Shea, and Joan Williams; and nephew, Daniel Shea.

A visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, St. Clair Shores, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The funeral mass will begin at 12:00 p.m.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
