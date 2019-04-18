|
- - Joseph Glenn Herron Jr., age 32, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Ferndale, Michigan, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born January 12, 1987 in Southfield, Michigan. Joseph served 6 years in the U.S. Army as a Specialist, which included 2 tours in Afghanistan. He did contract iron work, was a computer wiz, and enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his father Joseph (Lisa) Herron and his mother Sheila Herron; sisters Jaimi (Darric) Johnson and Amy Herron; stepsister Baylee Bolte; his nieces and nephews Jason Phaup, Raivyn Johnson, Trinity Johnson, Darric Johnson, Cole Herron and Cayde Herron. He also was the beloved grandson of Shirley and the late Robert Herron and Betty and the late Herbert Reeder. Visitation Friday 4-8 pm and service Saturday 11 am at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions appreciated to mission22.com suicide prevention for veterans. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.
