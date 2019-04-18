Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Herron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Herron Jr.


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Herron Jr. Obituary
Joseph Herron Jr.

- - Joseph Glenn Herron Jr., age 32, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Ferndale, Michigan, passed away April 14, 2019. He was born January 12, 1987 in Southfield, Michigan. Joseph served 6 years in the U.S. Army as a Specialist, which included 2 tours in Afghanistan. He did contract iron work, was a computer wiz, and enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and spending time with his family. He leaves behind his father Joseph (Lisa) Herron and his mother Sheila Herron; sisters Jaimi (Darric) Johnson and Amy Herron; stepsister Baylee Bolte; his nieces and nephews Jason Phaup, Raivyn Johnson, Trinity Johnson, Darric Johnson, Cole Herron and Cayde Herron. He also was the beloved grandson of Shirley and the late Robert Herron and Betty and the late Herbert Reeder. Visitation Friday 4-8 pm and service Saturday 11 am at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W 11 Mile Road (4 blocks E of Woodward), Royal Oak. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions appreciated to mission22.com suicide prevention for veterans. Share your memories at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now