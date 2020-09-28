1/1
Joseph Howe Ofm Cap.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Howe, OFM, Cap.

Washington - Joseph Howe, Capuchin Friar, died on September 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Joe was born in Detroit MI in 1929, the son of Michael and Rose Bridget. He was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1958, and perpetually professed in 1962. Joe served the province in maintenance ministry most of his religious life. He was part of the ministry team in Huntington IN from 1966-1970. From 1970-1976 Joe was on the curia staff in Rome. He served on the friary staff at St. Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit, St. Lawrence Community in Mt. Calvary WI, and at our retreat centers in Saginaw MI, Madison WI, Appleton WI, and Tucson AZ. In 2003, he was transferred to St. Crispin Community in Washington MI. Joe is survived by four brothers: James (Garden City MI), Michael (Livonia MI), Francis (Redford MI) and Gerald (Howell MI), and one sister, Kathryn (Howell MI), his many nieces and nephews, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for more than 62 years. Visitation Wednesday 1:00 - 3:00pm at the Capuchin Retreat, 62460 Mt. Vernon Rd., Washington and from 6:30pm -9:00pm with a Scripture service 7:30pm at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit. Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday; Instate 9:00am until the time of Mass, 10:30am at St. Bonaventure Monastery. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 313-881-8500. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chas Verheyden Inc
16300 Mack Ave
Grosse Pointe Park, MI 48230
(313) 881-8500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved