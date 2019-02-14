|
Joseph J. Bucki, Jr.
- - Age 77, of Harrison Township, passed away February 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan. Dear father of Lisa Bucki, Dr. Jennifer Bucki, Joseph Bucki III, Matthew (Amanda) Kosciolek, and Eric (Sarah) Kosciolek. Papa to Jonathan. Beloved brother of Edward (Deanne) Bucki and the late Evelyn Bucki. Visitation Saturday, Feb. 16, 10am until the time of funeral service at 12pm, at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., (3 blocks E. of Van Dyke), Utica. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019