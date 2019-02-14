Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Joseph J. Bucki Jr. Obituary
Joseph J. Bucki, Jr.

- - Age 77, of Harrison Township, passed away February 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan. Dear father of Lisa Bucki, Dr. Jennifer Bucki, Joseph Bucki III, Matthew (Amanda) Kosciolek, and Eric (Sarah) Kosciolek. Papa to Jonathan. Beloved brother of Edward (Deanne) Bucki and the late Evelyn Bucki. Visitation Saturday, Feb. 16, 10am until the time of funeral service at 12pm, at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Rd., (3 blocks E. of Van Dyke), Utica. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
