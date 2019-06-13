Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
Joseph Sosnowski
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
13534 Colson St
Dearborn, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barbara Catholic Church
13534 Colson St
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn - Joseph J. Sosnowski Entered into rest on June 10, 2019. Age 102. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie. Loving father of Dennis, Robert and the late Joseph (Ann). Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 13534 Colson St, Dearborn, MI 48126, gathering at church from 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. 313 561-1500.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019
