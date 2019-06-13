|
Joseph J. Sosnowski
Dearborn - Joseph J. Sosnowski Entered into rest on June 10, 2019. Age 102. Beloved husband of the late Rose Marie. Loving father of Dennis, Robert and the late Joseph (Ann). Funeral Mass Saturday 11:00 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 13534 Colson St, Dearborn, MI 48126, gathering at church from 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Hedwig Cemetery. Arrangements by the Dearborn Chapel of the Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. 313 561-1500.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 13, 2019