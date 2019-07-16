Services
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
(248) 474-5200
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, Inc.
23720 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI 48336
View Map
Lying in State
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Church
21300 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gerald Catholic Church
21300 Farmington Rd
Farmington, MI
View Map
Joseph J. Vercellotti Obituary
Joseph J. Vercellotti

Farmington Hills - 76, passed away July 14, 2019. Joe was born in Detroit in October, 1942, the son of John and Helen (Andrasko), and worked for many years in the airline industry in Chicago and Detroit. He is survived by his sister, Susan (Mike) Lawless, and a niece, Sarah Geyer. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 4-8 pm, with a 7 pm rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23710 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Thursday, July 18, 11:00 am (in state 10:30 am ) at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Private interment Guardian Angel Cemetery, Rochester. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 16, 2019
