Farmington Hills - 76, passed away July 14, 2019. Joe was born in Detroit in October, 1942, the son of John and Helen (Andrasko), and worked for many years in the airline industry in Chicago and Detroit. He is survived by his sister, Susan (Mike) Lawless, and a niece, Sarah Geyer. Visitation Wednesday, July 17, 4-8 pm, with a 7 pm rosary, at the Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, 23710 Farmington Rd., (btw. 9-10 Mile Rds., just N of Grand River), downtown Farmington (248-474-5200). Funeral mass Thursday, July 18, 11:00 am (in state 10:30 am ) at St. Gerald Catholic Church, 21300 Farmington Rd., Farmington. Private interment Guardian Angel Cemetery, Rochester. heeney-sundquist.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 16, 2019