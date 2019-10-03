|
|
Joseph J. Zelasko
Macomb Twp. - September 29, 2019 Age 80. Beloved husband of Mary for 54 years. Dear father of Susan (Scott) Menger, Margaret "Peggy" (Mike) Birkett, and Joseph (Amy) .Proud Grandfather of Margaret, Matthew, Jessica, Colin, Kyle, and Keegan. Loving brother of Charles (Sally) and the late Mary Lou Falkenhagen. Visitation at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Friday 3-9pm. Instate Saturday 11:30 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. at Romeo Plank until time of Mass at Noon. Memorial Donations to the Capuchins are welcome. Share Memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019