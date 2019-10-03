Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
54880 Van Dyke
Shelby Township, MI 48316
586-677-4000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons
54880 Van Dyke Ave.
Shelby Township, MI
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Road
Macomb, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Road
Macomb, MI
Joseph J. Zelasko


1939 - 2019
Joseph J. Zelasko Obituary
Joseph J. Zelasko

Macomb Twp. - September 29, 2019 Age 80. Beloved husband of Mary for 54 years. Dear father of Susan (Scott) Menger, Margaret "Peggy" (Mike) Birkett, and Joseph (Amy) .Proud Grandfather of Margaret, Matthew, Jessica, Colin, Kyle, and Keegan. Loving brother of Charles (Sally) and the late Mary Lou Falkenhagen. Visitation at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. (Shelby Township) 54880 Van Dyke at 25 Mile Rd. Friday 3-9pm. Instate Saturday 11:30 am at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. at Romeo Plank until time of Mass at Noon. Memorial Donations to the Capuchins are welcome. Share Memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" at WujekCalcaterra.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019
