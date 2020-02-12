|
Joseph Jeannette
Northfield, IL - Joseph Frank Jeannette of Northfield, Illinois, formerly of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly on February 10th, 2020 at NorthShore Evanston Hospital. Joseph (Joe) was born on August 6, 1944 in Mount Clemens, Michigan to Marietta Lancaster Jeannette and Judge Frank E. Jeannette. A 1962 graduate of Mount Clemens High School, Joe earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Eastern Michigan University. Joe met his future wife Claudia Blank at Mount Clemens High School and the pair dated throughout high school and college. Both enjoyed being members of the marching band where Joe was the Drum Major. Marrying on June 24, 1967 Joe and Claudia settled in Utica, Michigan, where they raised Anne and Joseph. In 1997 they moved to Grosse Pointe Farms where they continued to live until their move to Northfield, Illinois in 2017. Joe enjoyed a nearly forty year career working for Utica Community Schools, beginning as a fifth grade teacher, then Principal of Plumbrook and Schuchard Elementary Schools, and eventually becoming the Assistant Director of Elementary Curriculum until his retirement in 2005. One of his fondest memories was opening Schuchard Elementary School in 1978. During retirement Joe and Claudia enjoyed traveling, especially to Mackinac Island, and spending time with family and friends. Joe loved to watch his granddaughter in musical theatre productions and his grandson's lacrosse games. Joe is survived by his loving wife, Claudia and daughter Anne (Michael) Klaskin of Winnetka, Illinois along with a granddaughter and a grandson. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph, and parents, Marietta and Frank Jeannette. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Saint Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 375 Lothrop, Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan 48236 at 11am. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 10am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to a or Frank E. Jeannette Junior High School of Utica Community Schools 11303 Greendale, Sterling Heights, Michigan 48312. Arrangements entrusted to Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors, Utica. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020