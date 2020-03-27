|
|
Joseph John Janik
- - Joseph John Janik, age 84, of Southfield, Michigan, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 24. Beloved husband of Ann. Loving father of Catherine (Thomas) Sionkowski, Martha (Michael) Landgraf, Suzanne Janik, and Molly (Anuj) Gulati; beloved grandfather to Erin, Riley, Dylan, Bella, and Mia and uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph John and Alta Ruth (O'Harrow) Janik and sister, Marie Schiffer. Given the public health restrictions, a small private funeral will be held with a memorial to follow at a safer date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society: https://donate.svdpdet.org/
View Obituary and Share Memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020