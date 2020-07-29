1/1
Joseph John Michnuk
Dearborn - Joseph John Michnuk, 61, of Dearborn, MI, passed away on July 26, 2020, in Dearborn, MI. Joseph was born in Detroit, MI to Julius and Evelyn Michnuk. He attended Dearborn High School and later received a Bachelor's Degree in business from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. He was a cornerstone of Detroit, beloved by everyone he met. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 31st from 2:00 pm-9:00 pm at Howe Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Dearborn, MI 48124. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 1st from 5:30 pm-11:00 pm at "The Corner" 1680 Michigan Ave Detroit MI 48216. Joseph is survived by his daughter Jacquie Melody Sedlacek (Travis), son Austin Mikulan, sister Joan Michnuk, and brother John Michnuk. Flower Arrangements may be sent to Howe Peterson, or in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions in his honor can be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Detroit PAL






Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
