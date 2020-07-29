Joseph John MichnukDearborn - Joseph John Michnuk, 61, of Dearborn, MI, passed away on July 26, 2020, in Dearborn, MI. Joseph was born in Detroit, MI to Julius and Evelyn Michnuk. He attended Dearborn High School and later received a Bachelor's Degree in business from the University of Michigan-Dearborn. He was a cornerstone of Detroit, beloved by everyone he met. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, July 31st from 2:00 pm-9:00 pm at Howe Peterson Funeral Home, 22546 Michigan Ave. Dearborn, MI 48124. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, August 1st from 5:30 pm-11:00 pm at "The Corner" 1680 Michigan Ave Detroit MI 48216. Joseph is survived by his daughter Jacquie Melody Sedlacek (Travis), son Austin Mikulan, sister Joan Michnuk, and brother John Michnuk. Flower Arrangements may be sent to Howe Peterson, or in lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions in his honor can be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society or Detroit PAL