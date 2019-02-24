|
|
Joseph Korte
Dearborn - Joseph Michael Korte of Dearborn passed away on February 22, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Kathy. Loving dad of Joseph Raymond (Kari) and Debra. Cherished papa of Joseph and Anne. Brother of Mary and Carolyn. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation on Monday, 2-9pm (rosary 7:30pm) at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Funeral mass Tuesday, 10am (instate 9:30am) at St. Sebastian Catholic Church located at 20710 Colgate St., Dearborn Heights. www.howepeterson.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019