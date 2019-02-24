Services
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
313-561-1500
For more information about
Joseph Korte
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
22546 Michigan
Dearborn, MI 48124
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
20710 Colgate St.
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
20710 Colgate St.
Dearborn Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Korte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Korte


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Korte Obituary
Joseph Korte

Dearborn - Joseph Michael Korte of Dearborn passed away on February 22, 2019 at the age of 76. Beloved husband of Kathy. Loving dad of Joseph Raymond (Kari) and Debra. Cherished papa of Joseph and Anne. Brother of Mary and Carolyn. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation on Monday, 2-9pm (rosary 7:30pm) at the Dearborn Chapel of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home. Funeral mass Tuesday, 10am (instate 9:30am) at St. Sebastian Catholic Church located at 20710 Colgate St., Dearborn Heights. www.howepeterson.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Howe-Peterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Dearborn Chapel
Download Now