St. Clair Shores - Joseph Norbert Koss, age 61 of St. Clair Shores, Michigan passed away on December 31, 2019, in Detroit, Michigan. He was born on December 19, 1958, to the proud parents of Norbert and Anastatia Koss. Joseph is the beloved husband of Jean M. Koss for 38 years. He is the loving father to Caroline (Samuel) Vacante III, Courtney Koss, and Kerriann Koss. Joseph is the cherished grandpa to Quinn Vacante and Samuel Vacante IV. He is the dear brother of Patricia Dumas, Victoria (Jessie Delia) Koss, and Christopher (Judith) Koss. Joseph will be missed by many family and friends. Joseph will lie instate on Monday January 6, 2020, beginning at 9:30 am until time of mass at 10:00 am, at St. Lucy Catholic Church 23401 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48080. Family will receive friends on Sunday January 5, 2020, from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081. In lieu of flowers memorials appreciated to the Pancreatic Action Network 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020