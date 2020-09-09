Joseph L CampeauClinton Township - Joseph Leonard Campeau passed away at Troy Beaumont Hospital on 9th September 2020. Born in Detroit to Jeanne and Dean Campeau, a much loved only child, Joe grew up in Macomb County. After graduation from DeLaSalle Collegiate High School in 1991 he went on to study at Grand Valley College and at Michigan State University. Affable and generous in spirit, Joe made many friends throughout his life and at his work at Mens Wearhouse. Joe was preceded in death by his parents and is remembered by four loving aunts, Sr Maryetta Churches, Cynthia Churches, Deborah Caizza and Melinda Churches. Funeral arrangements are private due to Covid restrictions but plans will be in place for a memorial service in the near future.