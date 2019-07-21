|
Joseph L. Hickey, Jr.
- - Age 90, July 17, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Peggy Hickey. Dear father of Susan (Greg) Campbell, Fred (Irma) Hickey, and the late Joseph Hickey III. Cherished grandfather of Jeff (Tim), Patrick (Casey), Michael (Laura), Erica (Gerrit), Melissa, and the late Sabrina. Also survived by daughter-in-law, Robin Melton Hickey. Funeral Mass at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, Grosse Pointe Farms, Monday, July 22nd, 10am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 9:30am. Memorials appreciated to Crooked Tree Arts Center, Petoskey, MI.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on July 21, 2019