Bloomfield Hills - Joseph Little, age 88, of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan passed away on May 17, 2019. Joseph was the son of Joseph and Mary (nee Robertson) Little of Winnipeg, Manitoba and of Irish and Scottish descent. He was also husband of the late Annabelle Little. Joseph is survived by his son Joseph Andrew ("Andy") Little and daughter Leslie Recker. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Brett and Courtney Little. Joseph moved to the United States from Canada in 1951 and obtained U.S. citizenship in 1953. He proudly served in the United States Air Force in the early/mid 1950's, achieved a BS degree from his beloved UCLA in 1958 and earned a CPA certificate in 1960. Joseph specialized in accounting for years to follow at Arthur Anderson and Ford Motor Company. He changed occupations in the 1970's, pursuing his passion for the stock market working at Manley, Bennett, McDonald & Company then transitioned to Thomson & McKinnon, Inc. and Prudential Securities. Joseph enjoyed following the news (especially politics and the stock market), travel, and watching college/professional sports. He had a lively personality and will be missed by family and friends.

A private family remembrance is planned. Joseph's family suggests memorial tributes to the First United Methodist Church of Birmingham, 1589 W. Maple Road, Birmingham, MI 48009.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 20, 2019
