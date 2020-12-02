1/1
Chesterfield - Joseph Michael Mazur, age 70 of Chesterfield passed away December 2, 2020. Joseph worked for White Automotive, General Motors and Bouvier Bridge Marina. Beloved husband of Michalyn. Loving father of the late Joseph. Cherished son of Sylvester and Elizabeth. Dear brother of Mary Jane (Mark) Loufek and Stephen (Sandy) and brother-in-law of John Michalski (the late Ilene). Memorials may be made to MCREST or Scleroderma Foundation Michigan Chapter. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
