Joseph M. Pletz
Age 96- February 19, 2020 - Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Dear father of Thomas (Susan) Pletz, and Linda Pletz. Loving grandfather of Diana Hatcher, Christine (Ken) Eagle, Mark (Rachel) Pletz, and step-grandfather of Andy and Beth Barrows. Great-grandfather of Emma, Ashley, Aiden, Ryan, Kara, and Sophie. Visitation Sunday 3-8 pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 1/2 Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Monday, 11:30am until time of the Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church , 48115 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
