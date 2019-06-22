Services
Prince of Peace Catholic Chr
4300 Walnut Lake Rd
West Bloomfield Twp, MI 48323
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
4300 Walnut Lake Road
West Bloomfield, MI

White lake - PONIATOWSKI, JOSEPH M, age 37, June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Brenda. Dear son-in-law of Gloria and Hugo Oliva. Cherished brother of Katie (Glenn) Weatherly, Judy (Mark) Everest, Kristen Poniatowski, Amy (Doug) Burgdorf, Sarah (Todd) Toccalino. Dear brother-in-law of Alain Oliva, Andy Oliva and Elaine Oliva. Adored uncle of 15 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Georgiana Poniatowski. A funeral Mass to be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 4300 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI at 11 AM. A luncheon to follow at 12306 Boulder Pass Drive, Milford, MI



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 22, 2019
