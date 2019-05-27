|
Joseph M. Surmann
- - Surmann, Joseph M. "Captain Joe" May 24, 2019 age 67. Joe was born February 7, 1952 in Detroit, MI to the late Henry J. and Eleanor (Lessnau) Surmann. Beloved husband of Beth (nee Flores) of 40 years. Loving father of Melissa (Eric) Sporakowski, Henry (Tiffany) Surmann and Frank (Kate) Surmann. Grandfather of Riley. Dear brother of Mary Ann (Larry) Watts, Bill Surmann, Gloria (Tony) Pantuso, Linda Surmann, Gerard (Kerry) Surmann and the late Tom, Geralyn and Brother Thomas Surmann O.F.M. Mr. Surmann was a commercial shipping captain and a semi-pro tennis player. Visitation will be 12-5 pm Monday, May 27, 2019 and 2-8 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 48375 248-348-1800. Memorial contributions to PBS. dptv.org Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 27, 2019