Services
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
(248) 348-1800
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
41555 Grand River Ave
Novi, MI 48375
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Surmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Surmann


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph M. Surmann Obituary
Joseph M. Surmann

- - Surmann, Joseph M. "Captain Joe" May 24, 2019 age 67. Joe was born February 7, 1952 in Detroit, MI to the late Henry J. and Eleanor (Lessnau) Surmann. Beloved husband of Beth (nee Flores) of 40 years. Loving father of Melissa (Eric) Sporakowski, Henry (Tiffany) Surmann and Frank (Kate) Surmann. Grandfather of Riley. Dear brother of Mary Ann (Larry) Watts, Bill Surmann, Gloria (Tony) Pantuso, Linda Surmann, Gerard (Kerry) Surmann and the late Tom, Geralyn and Brother Thomas Surmann O.F.M. Mr. Surmann was a commercial shipping captain and a semi-pro tennis player. Visitation will be 12-5 pm Monday, May 27, 2019 and 2-8 pm Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home 41555 Grand River Ave Novi 48375 248-348-1800. Memorial contributions to PBS. dptv.org Expressions of sympathy www.obriensullivanfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Brien/Sullivan Funeral Home
Download Now