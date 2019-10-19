|
Joseph M. "Mike" Vance
Rochester Hills - Of Rochester Hills, age 68, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at McLaren-Select Specialty Hospital. Visitation will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 4pm-8pm with Rosary Prayer Service at 7pm at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11am Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 310 North Cherry Street in Flushing.
Visitation 10am Friday at church prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to or the .
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019