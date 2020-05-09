Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Mach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Mach Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Mach

Fenton - Joseph "Joe" Mach, 89, died peacefully at his home in Fenton, MI on 30 April 2020. Joe was the youngest of eleven siblings, all of whom preceded him in death. Joe was born in Detroit, MI and never married. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War conflict, and following his discharge, Joe worked as a machinist in the tool and die trade. Joe was a gifted storyteller, had a love of Classical and Swing music, and was a talented whistler. He is survived by his nieces and nephews. Joe will be interred at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI with a memorial service at a future date.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -