|
|
Joseph "Joe" Mach
Fenton - Joseph "Joe" Mach, 89, died peacefully at his home in Fenton, MI on 30 April 2020. Joe was the youngest of eleven siblings, all of whom preceded him in death. Joe was born in Detroit, MI and never married. He served honorably in the US Army during the Korean War conflict, and following his discharge, Joe worked as a machinist in the tool and die trade. Joe was a gifted storyteller, had a love of Classical and Swing music, and was a talented whistler. He is survived by his nieces and nephews. Joe will be interred at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI with a memorial service at a future date.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 9 to May 10, 2020