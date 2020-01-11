Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Macksoud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Macksoud

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Macksoud Obituary
Joseph Macksoud

Grosse Pointe Park - Macksoud, Joseph. Age 67. January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah. Proud father of Justin. Dear brother of Agnes White (Hershel), Gloria Ladd, Sadi Edge, Aiai Perl (Uwe), Cathy Bruci, and Raymund Macksoud (Roseanne). Brother in-law of Rebecca Brown. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Scripture Service 7 pm. Instate Friday 12:30 pm until 1:00 pm Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church, 438 St. Antoine, Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pope Francis Center, 438 St. Antoine, Detroit, Mi 48226. ahpeters.com

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -