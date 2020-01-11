|
|
Joseph Macksoud
Grosse Pointe Park - Macksoud, Joseph. Age 67. January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Deborah. Proud father of Justin. Dear brother of Agnes White (Hershel), Gloria Ladd, Sadi Edge, Aiai Perl (Uwe), Cathy Bruci, and Raymund Macksoud (Roseanne). Brother in-law of Rebecca Brown. Survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Scripture Service 7 pm. Instate Friday 12:30 pm until 1:00 pm Mass at SS. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church, 438 St. Antoine, Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pope Francis Center, 438 St. Antoine, Detroit, Mi 48226. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020