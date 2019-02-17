|
|
Fr. Joseph Maloney, OFM Capuchin
Detroit - Fr. Joseph Maloney died on February 14 at the age of 88. Born on January 29, 1931, son of the late Dr. John and Virginia Maloney. He was invested as a Capuchin in 1951 and ordained a priest in 1958. In Michigan, he ministered in Warren as hospital and nursing home chaplain and also at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He also served at St. Mary Magdalen in Hazel Park. He was Spiritual Assistant to the Secular Franciscans (Third Order). For many years he was a confessor at St. Bonaventure Chapel until his retirement in 2012. He is survived by his beloved twin brother James (Dorothy) of Clarkston, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he is also predeceased by his sister, Mary Ronayne, his brother Fr. Malcolm (Patrick). Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Monastery Chapel, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in the Monastery cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to the Capuchins. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019