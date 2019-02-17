Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Bonaventure Monastery Chapel
1740 Mt. Elliott
Detroit, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Monastery Chapel
1740 Mt. Elliott
Detroit, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Capuchin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. Joseph Maloney Ofm Capuchin


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fr. Joseph Maloney Ofm Capuchin Obituary
Fr. Joseph Maloney, OFM Capuchin

Detroit - Fr. Joseph Maloney died on February 14 at the age of 88. Born on January 29, 1931, son of the late Dr. John and Virginia Maloney. He was invested as a Capuchin in 1951 and ordained a priest in 1958. In Michigan, he ministered in Warren as hospital and nursing home chaplain and also at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit. He also served at St. Mary Magdalen in Hazel Park. He was Spiritual Assistant to the Secular Franciscans (Third Order). For many years he was a confessor at St. Bonaventure Chapel until his retirement in 2012. He is survived by his beloved twin brother James (Dorothy) of Clarkston, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he is also predeceased by his sister, Mary Ronayne, his brother Fr. Malcolm (Patrick). Visitation will be on Friday from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Monastery Chapel, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit. Liturgy of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial in the Monastery cemetery. Memorial contributions suggested to the Capuchins. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Feb. 17 to Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.