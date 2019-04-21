|
Joseph Marine
Sterling Heights - Joseph Edward Marine, 83, passed away on April 19, 2019. Dearest husband of 58 years of Dianne (Schaefer). Loving father of Tim, Jodi (Alan) Burns, Natalie (Dan) Danaher, Lisa (Rich) Light, Chris (Anne), Heidi, and Jason (Megan). Proud grandfather of 14. Beloved brother of John (Marie) Marine and Chuck (Virginia) Marine. Joe worked for GM for 36 years as an engineer and was a devoted family man and devout Catholic who lived the Gospel every day. Visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) with a 7:00 pm Rosary. A funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church (41233 Ryan Rd.) with an instate time of 11:00 am followed by Mass at 12:00 pm. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019