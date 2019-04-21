Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church
41233 Ryan Rd.
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church
41233 Ryan Rd
Sterling Heights - Joseph Edward Marine, 83, passed away on April 19, 2019. Dearest husband of 58 years of Dianne (Schaefer). Loving father of Tim, Jodi (Alan) Burns, Natalie (Dan) Danaher, Lisa (Rich) Light, Chris (Anne), Heidi, and Jason (Megan). Proud grandfather of 14. Beloved brother of John (Marie) Marine and Chuck (Virginia) Marine. Joe worked for GM for 36 years as an engineer and was a devoted family man and devout Catholic who lived the Gospel every day. Visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) with a 7:00 pm Rosary. A funeral Mass on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church (41233 Ryan Rd.) with an instate time of 11:00 am followed by Mass at 12:00 pm. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
