Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
1937 - 2019
Joseph Michael Grom Obituary
Joseph Michael Grom

Livonia - Age 82, formally of Livonia, passed away peacefully on August 16th in Petoskey, Michigan. Beloved husband of Mary Grom for 59 wonderful years. Loving father of Michael, Marilea (Patrick), Steven (Erin), and the late Kathy Gelinas. Cherished grandfather of Amber, Trevor, Tymmarie, Kiera, Sawyer, Brody, and Preston. Dear brother of Susan Colins and the late David Grom. Dearest cousin of Joey (Linda), Tommy; and many other loving cousins, nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 21, 2019, gathering 9:30am until 11:30am service at Fred Wood Funeral Home 36100 Five Mile Rd. (E. of Levan) Livonia. Interment will follow at Parkview Memorial Cemetery. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 18, 2019
