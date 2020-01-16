Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
his Dad's house
Joseph Michael Plum

Joseph Michael Plum Obituary
Joseph Michael Plum

Joe walked the Stairway to Heaven on December 29th 2019.

He leaves behind his Dad and Best Friend John Plum, Mother Jean (Fleming) Pruitt, Siblings Marian, Cheryl, John, and Cathy. He also leaves behind Jeremy and Joshua as well as Stacey Buc who was Joe's lifelong love. The Family will have a Celebration of Life at his Dad's house on February 1st from 1 pm to 7pm to share laughter, love, and memories.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
