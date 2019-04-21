Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Lying in State
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes
Sterling Heights, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes
Sterling Heights, MI
Joseph Mirabile Obituary
Joseph Mirabile

Clinton Twp - Joseph "Joe Hooks" Mirabile, of Clinton Twp., passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 87.

Beloved husband of the late Rose; adored father of Maria (Daniel) Schafer, Annie (Jim) Sulla, Joseph (Sandra) Mirabile, and Benny Mirabile; proud grandfather of ten and great-grandfather of ten; dear brother of Cathy Mirabile; brother-in-law of Connie Bommarito; also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends and family. Preceded in death by his parents, Giuseppe and Maria; and siblings, Peter J., Ida Marie, and Annie.

The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until 9:00pm on Tuesday, April 23 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Funeral Mass will take place at 11:00am on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes, Sterling Heights. In State from 10:30 until time of mass. Fond memories and online condolences may be offered at www.KaulFuneralHome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 21, 2019
