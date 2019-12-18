Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Narkus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Narkus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Narkus Obituary
Joseph Narkus

Shelby Twp. - Joseph M. Narkus, age 83, passed away on December 17, 2019 in Shelby Township, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on June 24, 1936 in Detroit. Joseph is the cherished husband of 60 years of Elaine (nee VanHerreweghe); the loving father Veronica (the late Ken), Karen (Jon), and Jacqueline (Rick); the beloved grandfather of four; the proud great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren; and the dear brother of four. Visitation on Thursday, December 19 from 4-9 pm and Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-9 pm with a rosary service at 7 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks. E. Van Dyke), Utica. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp, instate at 11:30 am until the time of his mass at 12 pm (Noon). Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -