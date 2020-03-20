Services
Casterline Funeral Home Inc
122 W Dunlap St
Northville, MI 48167
(248) 349-0611
Northville - Age 79, of Northville, passed away March 16, 2020. Beloved husband of Jerri Niezgoda. Cherished father of Rochell (Thomas) Hicks and Michael (Lisa) Niezgoda. Dear brother of Gerald (Pamela) Niezgoda. Adored grandfather of Caitlyn (Christian) Reese, Joshua (Hope) Hicks, and Brittany (Phil) Seleski and great grandfather of Conor, Crystal, Amelia, and one on the way. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions to , 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. Please share condolences and read full obituary at www.casterlinefuneralhome.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
