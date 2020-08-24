1/1
Joseph Nord Bruno
Joseph Nord Bruno

Joseph Nord Bruno passed away at the age of 100. He was the beloved husband of the late Concetta. He was the dear father of Denise Giacobbe (late Carmelo), Linda (James) Prisza, and Joseph M. (Barbara). He was the loving Grandfather of Matteo, Jennifer, and Victoria. He was the proud great-grandfather of ten. He was a proud Veteran of World War II and a member of the VFW. A Memorial Mass will be planned for later.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
