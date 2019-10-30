|
|
Joseph Oldani
St. Clair Shores - Oldani, Joseph. Age 80. October 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary. Proud father of Ron and Denise (Russell) Stambaugh. Grandfather of Russ. Dear brother of John (Lynn). Brother in-law of Patricia Dombrowski and Barbara Ward. Dear friend of Beverly LaCharite and Anne Billiu. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Monday 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 5900 McClellan, Detroit. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. ahpeters.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019