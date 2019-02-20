Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel
2544 Biddle Ave.
Wyandotte, MI
Joseph P. Tucker Obituary
Joseph P. Tucker

Wyandotte - Joseph P. Tucker February 17, 2019. Age 89 of Wyandotte.

Beloved husband of the late Clotilde.

Loving father of Leslie (Guillermo) Trigo, Karen (Tim) Thierry, Michelle (James) McGuire, Patrick (Patti Fridley), and Michael (Minerva).

Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation, Thursday, February 21, 2019, 2:00-8:00 PM. Service, Friday, February 22, 2019, 11:00 AM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Nixon Chapel, 2544 Biddle Ave., Wyandotte. Memorial contributions to Angela Hospice are appreciated. www.molnarfuneralhome.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Feb. 20, 2019
