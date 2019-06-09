Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thecla Catholic Church
20740 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Joseph Parisi Obituary
Joseph Parisi

Roseville - June 5, 2019 Age 91. Loving father of Samuel and Joseph (Yvette). Proud grandfather of Katie, Joseph, and Nicholas. Also survived by his adored siblings Marion, Katie, Andrew, and Rosemary. Joseph was a loyal UAW member of Local 400 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday June 12th and 13th from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service on Thursday at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Friday June 14th, instate 9:30am at St. Thecla Catholic Church 20740 S. Nunneley (Enter off Groesbeck on Kerry) until time of Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on June 9, 2019
