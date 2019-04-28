Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 756-5530
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
Rosary
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Parish
12253 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Parish
12253 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI
Joseph Peter Miller Jr.

Joseph Peter Miller Jr. Obituary
Joseph Peter Miller, Jr.

Miller, Jr., Joseph Age 90. April 25, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving Mother of Barb (Melvin "Dave") Miller, Lisa (Joseph) Helfrich, and Rose McDowall. Dear Grandfather of Launa (Stuart) Collins, Jessica Helfrich, and Logan and Kyra McDowall. Visitation, Sunday April 28, 4-8pm, rosary at 7 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 28499 Schoenherr, Warren. Funeral Mass at 10:00am, instate at 9:30am at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Parish, 12253 Frazho Rd., Warren.

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
