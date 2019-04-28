|
|
Joseph Peter Miller, Jr.
Miller, Jr., Joseph Age 90. April 25, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving Mother of Barb (Melvin "Dave") Miller, Lisa (Joseph) Helfrich, and Rose McDowall. Dear Grandfather of Launa (Stuart) Collins, Jessica Helfrich, and Logan and Kyra McDowall. Visitation, Sunday April 28, 4-8pm, rosary at 7 pm at Chas. Verheyden Funeral Home, 28499 Schoenherr, Warren. Funeral Mass at 10:00am, instate at 9:30am at St. Mary Our Lady Queen of Families Parish, 12253 Frazho Rd., Warren. Share memories at https://verheyden.org
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019