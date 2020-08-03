1/
Joseph R. Dudek
Joseph R. Dudek

Chesterfield - Joseph R. Dudek, age 90 of Chesterfield passed away on August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of Stephen (Cheryl), Susan, Janice (Michael) Wellman, David (Debra), Timothy (Joyce) and Clare (Gary Holmes). Dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Delphine Gajek, Diane Drost and the late John. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Michigan. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home, New Baltimore.




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
