Joseph R. Garcia
Plymouth - May 1, 2020 Age 77. Beloved Husband of Sylvia. Loving father of Amy (Jim) Maloney, Joseph (Marsha), Christopher, and Anthony (Anne). Proud grandfather of Ashley, Steven, Laura, Natalie, Alex, Gabby, Eli, and Vera, and great grandfather of Braden, Rylee, and Emilia. Dear brother of Gloria Yonish, Blanche Nelson, Vivienne Mauricio, and Janet Hart. A caring and loving friend to all who knew him. Private cremation services were arranged by Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, Plymouth. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from May 8 to May 10, 2020