Joseph Raymond McWilliams
Phoenix, AZ - Joseph Raymond McWilliams, 83 passed away on November 3, 2019. Joe was born on August 30th, 1936 and he was the son of late, Thomas and Kathleen McWilliams. Joe grew up in an Irish family in Detroit, the youngest of 6 boys. Joe later moved to Livonia and Farmington Hills and had spent the last 20+ years in Phoenix Arizona, after suffering from a stroke until his passing.
Joe is survived by his brother Gerald, children, Michelle(Steve), Joe Jr., Renee(Terry), Yvonne(Dave) and grandchildren, Matt(Marlene), Mak(Jordan), Ben, Kate and Cole along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In 1973 Joe fulfilled one of his dreams and opened his first restaurant, Landmark then he opened Josephs Inn which featured over 100 Irish Coffees. After closing Joseph's Inn he had a long successful career in sales in the tool industry. Joe was the life of the party. Telling jokes and performing magic tricks for all the kids and adults to watch. His passions included golfing and playing blackjack professionally. As well as competing with his 5 brothers over pretty much anything.
We are thankful our dad has returned to the fun loving, joke telling man he once was and entertaining everyone in heaven. We are certain they had quite a reunion with their little brother, finally being whole again.
Both in his life and his death, our dad definitely followed his idol, Frank Sinatra and he 'did it his way'.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019