Joseph Raymond Piazzon
Bonita Springs, FL - Joseph Raymond Piazzon, 78, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI, the son of Emil and Marion (Barszcz) Piazzon.
Joe was raised in Detroit and attended Chadsey High School. He went on to attend the University of Michigan. After graduation, he began a dedicated 37-year career with the General Motors Corporation.
Mr. Piazzon is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (Kiel) Piazzon; his beloved children, David (Amy) Piazzon of Royal Oak, MI and Lynnea (Larry) Kull of Tustin, CA; his brother and sister, Leonard (the late Anne) Piazzon of San Jose, CA and Marian (Richard) Birdsall of Jacksonville, FL; and five cherished grandchildren, Trevor, Margaret, Jamie, Charley and Cooper.
A Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples at noon on October 25, 2019.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019