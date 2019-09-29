Services
St John the Evangelist Catholic Church
625 111th Ave N
Naples, FL 34108
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Naples, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Piazzon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Raymond Piazzon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Raymond Piazzon Obituary
Joseph Raymond Piazzon

Bonita Springs, FL - Joseph Raymond Piazzon, 78, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was born in Detroit, MI, the son of Emil and Marion (Barszcz) Piazzon.

Joe was raised in Detroit and attended Chadsey High School. He went on to attend the University of Michigan. After graduation, he began a dedicated 37-year career with the General Motors Corporation.

Mr. Piazzon is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathleen "Kathy" (Kiel) Piazzon; his beloved children, David (Amy) Piazzon of Royal Oak, MI and Lynnea (Larry) Kull of Tustin, CA; his brother and sister, Leonard (the late Anne) Piazzon of San Jose, CA and Marian (Richard) Birdsall of Jacksonville, FL; and five cherished grandchildren, Trevor, Margaret, Jamie, Charley and Cooper.

A Mass will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Naples at noon on October 25, 2019.



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.