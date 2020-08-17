Joseph S. Alessi
August 16, 2020. Age 86. Beloved husband of the late Lillian. Loving father of Denise (David) Valentine, Larry Magnotte, and Chris Alessi. Proud grandfather of Laura (Chris) Nienstedt, Michael (Lisa), Amy, Christina (Ratana), Jacqlyn, and Kenneth, great-grandfather of Matthew, Katherine, Emily, Joseph, Anthony, Michael, Jr., Ava, Austin, Kara, and Haylee. Dear brother of Mary Zava, Lino Alessi, and the late Alfredo Alessi. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Visitation Wednesday from 9:00am until the 11:00am Funeral Service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc. 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
