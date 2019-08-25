Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel
2215 Opdyke Rd.
Bloomfield Hills, MI
Joseph S. Bassett M.D.


1932 - 2019
Joseph S. Bassett M.D. Obituary
Joseph S. Bassett, M.D.

- - Joseph S. Bassett, M.D., a longtime prominent Metro Detroit Cardiovascular Surgeon, died on August 21, 2019 in Royal Oak, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna (nee Mancini), his nephew, David Mancini and many, many wonderful friends and cherished colleagues. Family will receive friends Monday from 4-8pm at A.J. Desmond & Sons (Vasu, Rodgers & Connell Chapel), 32515 Woodward Ave. (btwn 13-14 Mile), (248) 549-0500. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11am, at St. Hugo of the Hills, Stone Chapel, 2215 Opdyke Rd., Bloomfield Hills. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to the Wayne State University School of Medicine.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Aug. 25, 2019
