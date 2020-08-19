Joseph Schultz



Joseph Schultz 76 of Warren passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday August 16th,2020.



Joseph was born on September 6th, 1943 to Virginia (Anderson) Schultz and Valentine Schultz. He worked at Tooling Equipment International for most of his life. He was an avid fan of football, baseball, horse racing and spent most Saturday nights at the Hazel Park race track.



He will be deeply missed by his family. He is preceded in death by his mother Virginia Schultz, father Valentine Schultz,his brothers Louis Schultz, David Schultz, Tony Schultz, daughter Mary Christine Smith, son-in-law Jeffrey Smith, and granddaughter Angelina Smith.



He is survived by his sister Gail Masri and her companion Mario, brother James (Ava) Schultz, sister Valeen Connelly, Brother Albert Schultz, and his children daughter Lisa (Donald) Wilcox, son Joseph Wallaert, daughter Treva Riopelle, and daughter Toni (Greg) Parish, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Cremation has taken place and the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date to be determined.









