Joseph Vaughn
Joseph John Vaughn, 99, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Mr. Vaughn was born on December 1, 1920 in Detroit, Michigan, to parents Joseph and Dorothy Vigliotti.
He attended St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School where he met Frances Edna Baker. The two married in 1944 and celebrated their 70th anniversary in 2014. He graduated from the University of Detroit as an Electrical Engineer and was a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy during WWII, performing countermeasures on enemy radar.
Mr. Vaughn was an entrepreneur and innovator throughout his career. He developed the radio-controlled garage door opener and the first automated parking lot, including ticket spitter technology. He was President and co-founder of Vemco Products, and later Operator Specialty, providing garage door and gate operators across North America. Joe was instrumental in the development of numerous safety features for both door and gate operators.
Joe was a parishioner of Our Lady Star of the Sea and later of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. He was an avid golfer and lifetime member of Lochmoor Club. He was also a member of Lost Lake Woods Club, Grosse Pointe Senior Men's and the Cardinal Club.
Joseph is preceded in death by his wife Frances and sister Jeanette Vettraino. He is survived by his brother Richard Vigliotti (Paula) and his children, Kathleen Hickel (Gerard), Jacqueline O'Boyle (Paul), Marybeth Grosfield (Richard), Jeffery (Patty), Thomas (Patti) and James (Ellen). He was a beloved Pampa to 22 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Friday August 28, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and will be live streamed at http://livestream.stjoan.church
