Joseph Vincent Swisher
Howell - Joseph Vincent Swisher, 88, of Brighton, died April 18, 2020 at the Patti Lewis Care Home in Howell, Michigan. Joseph (known as Joe or Jody) was born January 12, 1932 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Joe Kenneth and Dorothy (DeFonds) Swisher. His father held various sales positions at the Chevrolet Motor Company and Joe lived in Wichita, Omaha, St. Louis, Memphis, Detroit and Chicago while growing up. The family eventually settled in Fredericktown, Missouri where Joe graduated from high school. In 1960, he married the late Mary (Redfield) Swisher, fathered three children and settled in Huntington Woods; they were later divorced. In 1983, Joe married the late Judith (Muenz) Swisher and moved to Brighton. Joe graduate from Central College in Fayette, Missouri, with an A.B. degree in Chemistry. In 1960, he attained a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. He was awarded a postdoctoral fellowship at Purdue University before becoming a Professor of Chemistry at the University of Detroit Mercy, a position he held until his retirement. Joe was a member of the American Chemical Society for over 50 years. He also secured a Michigan builders license and built two homes in the Brighton area. Joe was a generous supporter of higher education and animal rescue organizations. He enjoyed travel and shared this passion with his family, eventually visiting all seven continents. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law Catherine and Thomas Victor of Grosse Pointe; his son William Swisher of Neckargemünd, Germany; five granddaughters: Julia Victor, Laura Victor, Christina Dawson, Alina Arnold and Vivian Arnold; and one step-granddaughter: Emily Victor. Joe was preceded in death by his wife Judith (Muenz) Swisher, his daughter Margaret (Swisher) Dawson, and his brother Carl Swisher. A private graveside service was officiated at Fairview Cemetery by the Keehn-Griffin Funeral Home, Brighton (810) 229-9871. The family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Patti Lewis Care Home. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at keehn-griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020