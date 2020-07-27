1/1
Joseph Wobler Jr.
Joseph Wobler, Jr.

Joseph, age 102, July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie. Loving father of the (late) Mary Pillow, Gregory (Terri) Wolber, Ann (Manny) Kostas, Frances (L.J. Baker) Wolber and Susan (Robert Proulx) Wolber. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

Mr. Wolber served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He served during D-Day and also in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.

In State Wednesday 9:15 am until time of Mass 10 am at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 9000 Laurence, Allen Park, MI, 48101.

Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI.

Please visit our online obituary/guestbook at www.weisefuneralhome.com




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weise Funeral Home - Allen Park
7210 Park Avenue
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-382-1150
Memories & Condolences

