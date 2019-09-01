Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
Lying in State
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Redemption Church
29293 Lorraine
Warren, MI
Josephine Abud Obituary
Josephine Abud

Grosse Pointe Woods - Abud, Josephine Salloum. August 30, 2019. Beloved wife to George (dec.) for 23 years, mother to Kenneth (Victoria), Ronald, Gary (Paulette), and Randall (dec.)(Antoinette), grandmother to Ryan (Julie), Kevin (Margaret), Eric, Gary, Jr. (Janice), James, George, Brian and Benjamin, and great grandmother to Molly, Abby, Sam, Isaak, Henry and Laina Josephine. Firstborn child of the late George and Sophie Salloum, sibling to Evelyn (dec.), Madeline, Frances (dec.), Janette and Alfred (dec.) and countless nephews and nieces and grandnephews and nieces. Visitation Wednesday 2-9 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods. Instate Thursday 9:30 am until 11:00 am Funeral at Our Lady of Redemption Church, 29293 Lorraine, Warren. ahpeters.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Sept. 1, 2019
