Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Vietnamese Catholic Church
26256 Ryan Road
Warren, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Vietnamese Catholic Church
26256 Ryan Road
Warren, MI
Josephine C. Hishok

Josephine C. Hishok

- - April 26, 2019 Age 84. Beloved wife of the late Clyde. Dear mother of Elaine, Barbara (Roger) Green and Karen (David) Houde. Proud grandmother of Jeremy, Brandon (Montana), Stephanie (Justin), Amanda (Anthony), Rachel (Nicholas) and Benjamin. Great grandmother of Rosalie, Mason, Owen and Savannah. Dear sister of Samuel Morello.

Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, (@ Schoenherr) Monday, April 29, 2019, 3:00-9:00 pm and Tuesday, April 30, 2019 2:00-9:00 pm with scripture service at 7:00 pm. Funeral Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Instate 9:30 am until 10:00 am Mass at Our Lady of Grace Vietnamese Catholic Church, 26256 Ryan Road, Warren. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Memories shared at www.bcfh.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 28, 2019
