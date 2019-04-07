Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Colleran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Colleran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Josephine Colleran Obituary
Josephine Colleran

Livonia - Josephine "JoAnn" Colleran, age 86, passed away on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim for 61 years. Loving mother of Jim (Sue), Mary Kay (Tom), Julie, Clare, and Amy (Chris). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 1. Predeceased by her sisters Rita and Dorothy. Visitation Thurs Apr 11 from 1-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. A Funeral Mass will be held on Fri Apr 12. Please visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com for more info.

logo




Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now