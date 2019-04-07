|
|
Josephine Colleran
Livonia - Josephine "JoAnn" Colleran, age 86, passed away on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Jim for 61 years. Loving mother of Jim (Sue), Mary Kay (Tom), Julie, Clare, and Amy (Chris). Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 1. Predeceased by her sisters Rita and Dorothy. Visitation Thurs Apr 11 from 1-8pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home, Livonia. A Funeral Mass will be held on Fri Apr 12. Please visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com for more info.
Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press on Apr. 7, 2019