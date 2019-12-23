Services
Josephine Davis Obituary
Josephine Davis

Shelby Twp. - Dec. 21, 2019 age 90

Beloved wife of 63 years of the late Kenneth. Loving mother of Michael, Gary, Rick (Laura), and Thomas (Monica) Davis. Proud grandmother of Scott, Jennifer, and Erica Davis. Dear sister of the late Anthony Badalucco. Visitation Friday 2-8 PM with a 7 PM Scripture Service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Instate Saturday 9:30 AM until 10 AM Funeral Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church 48115 Schoenherr Rd. (n. of 21 Mile Rd.), Shelby Twp. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in The Detroit News & Detroit Free Press from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019
